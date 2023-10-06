'Daler Strong': Farmingdale High School Band To Play For First Time Since Deadly Crash

On Friday, Oct. 6 night, the Farmingdale High School marching band, after losing their beloved band leader and adored chaperone in a deadly charter bus crash, is coming together to play for their homecoming game, the school announced.

“Get ready for an incredible Homecoming Night,” the school posted on Facebook.

This marks the first time the band has played in public since the incident and is sure to be an emotional night for the community that has rallied together during a traumatic time.

“I’m so excited to see these kids tonight. I never cried so much in my life as I have these last two weeks,” Tina Tomao-Cottone commented on the school’s Facebook post.

Both the pep rally, as well as the football game, will be live-streamed on Farmingdale School District's Facebook page here.

The band will play the national anthem and Farmingdale High School fight song at the beginning of the game, as well as a halftime show the school promises will “inspire.”

This performance takes place just two weeks after a charter bus, one of multiple carrying the students to a band camp in Pennsylvania on Thursday, Sept. 21, went over a guardrail on I-84 and toppled down 50 feet into a ravine.

FHS band director Gina Pelletiere and “Band Grandma” Beatrice Ferrari were killed in the crash.

Five students were critically injured – and are now expected to make recoveries – while dozens more were injured.

Since the horrific collision, schools and communities across Long Island have shown their support for Farmingdale with school spirit days, GoFundMe campaigns, and words of encouragement.

Hundreds of people are expected to be watching, both in-person and over live streams, to watch as the band comes together publicly, the picture of perseverance.

“Let's unite as a Daler family and show the world our resilience and ability to band together.”

The football game starts at 6:30 p.m. and can be live-streamed using the links here.

