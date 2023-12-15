Competition TV Show Seeks Bakers From Tri-State Area, More

A major cable network is on the search for skilled bakers to take part in an “ultimate sweets battle,” according to a new casting call.

Eligible, professional bakers should be inventive and artistic, the call said, with the skills to turn cakes, cookies, and cupcakes into works of art.

What’s more, they’re encouraged to be able to do so under pressure and the calls declared they must be ready to prove that they’re at the top of their professional game.

Though it is currently under wraps which network will be hosting, the show is looking for participants from the New York and Tri-State areas and includes Washington, DC, Boston, Massachusetts, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Applicants must be 18 or over and can apply here.

Applications are being accepted through the holidays and should be submitted before the New Year.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.