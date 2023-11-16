Cold Front Will Bring WIdespread Rainfall Before Pre-Thanksgiving Storm Takes Aim At Region

The time frame for the first system is from Friday, Nov. 17 to Saturday, Nov. 18, according to the National Weather Service.

Ahead of the arrival of the storm, Thursday, Nov. 16 will be sunny and dry. The mercury will climb to a high in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

Skies will be partly sunny to start things off on Friday with a high temperature around 60 degrees before clouds increase during the day.

As the storm nears, there will be a slight chance of rain in the afternoon, before steady rain arrives at night. Up to a half-inch of rainfall is possible overnight.

Rain will wind down from west to east starting after daybreak on Saturday. It will remain cloudy throughout the morning before there is gradual clearing in the afternoon.

The passage of the storm and cold front will be followed by cooler temperatures. The high will be in the low-50s on Saturday.

It will be blustery on Sunday and Monday, Nov. 20 with mostly sunny skies both days. The high temperature will be in the mid to upper 40s on Sunday and low 40s on Monday.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving Eve on Wednesday, Nov. 22, the heaviest rain from a newly-formed storm "could be soaking a portion of the East Coast, especially in parts of New England," according to AccuWeather.com. "Such conditions would severely delay travel, no matter what mode of transportation is utilized."

According to current forecasts, the system is due to arrive with rain on Tuesday, Nov. 21, with snow possible in areas farthest north and inland. The precipitation will continue into Wednesday.

There is uncertainty now surrounding the track and strength of the pre-Thanksgiving system.

