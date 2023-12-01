Closures Planned For Southern State Parkway In Nassau County: Here's Where, When

On Tuesday, Dec. 5, the following two ramps on the Southern State Parkway and State Route 135 (Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway) in Hempstead will be closed, according to the New York State Department of Transportation:

Exit 28AN from the westbound Southern Parkway to the northbound Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway

Exit 4W from the northbound Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway to the westbound Southern State Parkway

The closures, which will last from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., are weather-permitting and will allow for maintenance.

Drivers who need to take the 28AN exit will need to follow signed detours to access the northbound expressway.

Similarly, those who usually take Exit 4W will be detoured to the eastbound Southern Parkway to Exit 29, where they will turn left onto State Route 107 for parkway access.

The NYSDOT also reminded drivers that fines are doubled for speeding in work zones.

