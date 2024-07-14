Closures Announced For Meadowbrook, Southern State Parkway Sections In Hempstead

Starting Monday, July 15, and lasting through Monday, July 22, the northbound Meadowbrook State Parkway in Hempstead will be closed at Exit M6E (Southern State Parkway).

The closures, which are slated to last from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and are weather-permitting, will facilitate bridge maintenance, according to the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT).

In addition, the Exit 22N ramp from the eastbound Southern State Parkway to the northbound Meadowbrook State Parkway will be closed during the same period.

During the closure, drivers will be detoured onto the eastbound Southern State Parkway to Exit 24N for Merrick Avenue northbound.

From there, they will continue onto the westbound Southern State Parkway to Exit 22N for access to the northbound Meadowbrook State Parkway.

Additionally, NYSDOT reminded drivers to slow down and move over for highway workers

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.