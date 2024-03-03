Closure Scheduled For Loop Parkway In Hempstead

On Tuesday, March 5, both directions of the Loop Parkway in Hempstead will be closed, the New York Department of Transportation announced.

The closures, which are scheduled to start at 11 p.m. and last until 4 a.m., will facilitate the ongoing repairs of the drawbridge over Long Creek.

During these times, drivers are encouraged to use the signed detour via the Long Beach Bridge (which connects the City of Long Beach and the Village of Island Park via Long Beach Boulevard).

Additional instructions, information, and updates will be shown on electronic signs near the bridge.

If inclement weather occurs during the scheduled times, NYDOT said the closures will instead take place on Thursday, March 7.

Furthermore, transportation officials reminded drivers that the speed limit in the work zone has been changed from 55 to 35 miles per hour.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.