Cha-Ching: $50K Lotto Ticket Sold At This Elmont Market

Could you be the winner?

Lottery officials announced that the third-prize-winning Powerball ticket, which was for the Monday, June 10 drawing, was sold at an Elmont market.

Worth $50,000, the winner purchased their ticket at Matos Sons Food Market (also known as Talk of the Town), which is located at 271 Hempstead Turnpike.

Winning Powerball numbers are drawn from a field of one to 69, with the red Powerball drawn from a separate field of one to 26.

Drawings are televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

During the 2022-2023 fiscal year, the New York State Lottery has contributed $3.7 billion to help support education throughout the state.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.