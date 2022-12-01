Rockville Centre Ice Cream Shop Closing After More Than 10 Years In Business

A Long Island ice cream shop is set to close its doors after more than a decade in business.

Five Pennies Creamery in Rockville Centre will permanently close in December, owner Dan Levine said in a message to customers.

“Serving this community has been one of my proudest accomplishments and highlights of my life," Levine said. "I've seen generations of kids and families grow; I have grown with them. While these past years have proven tumultuous for our country, ice cream has stood as the great unifier. Day in and day out, I have served smiling faces who laugh in the face of darkness."

The shop, located at 11 North Park Ave., offers 130 different flavors of ice cream.

"Thank you for helping shape the community around the shop and supporting us for so many years," Levine added. "I’m humbled by your collective kindness, honored to serve so many, and proud of any joy Five Pennies may have brought to your life. I know it has changed me for the better, forever. “

