Popular News 12 Anchor Announces Skin Cancer Diagnosis

Elizabeth Hashagen, a morning news anchor with News 12 Long Island, announced that she has been diagnosed with skin cancer.

Hashagen said in a video posted to Instagram that a biopsy confirmed her skin cancer diagnosis, and she has a "great team" at Northwell Health working with her.

She said she is set to get surgery on Tuesday, Feb. 8, and said her health care team is confident that the procedure will be a successful treatment.

Hashagen asked that people should make sure to get moles or other changes to the skin checked by a doctor.

"Because they have phenomenal treatments for skin cancer out there, and the first step in healing is going to see your doctor and getting it identified and finding it early," she said. "If I could help one person that would just make me feel so much better about where I am right now."

