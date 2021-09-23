Contact Us
Popular Long Island Eatery Closes

Nicole Valinote
Mac and cheese grilled cheese served at AJ's
Mac and cheese grilled cheese served at AJ's Photo Credit: Gabby S. / Yelp

A Long Island restaurant that specialized in gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches closed its doors after five years in business.

AJ's Gourmet Grilled Cheese Shop announced on Monday, Aug. 23, that it had officially closed.

"After five long, memorable, and amazing years, we have suffered (like many others) from all the constraints faced over the past two years from Covid-19," the owners wrote in a social media post. "We have officially closed our doors for good in Bay Shore."

The restaurant was located at 182 West Main St. in Bay Shore.

The owners also thanked customers for their support over the years.

"Stay safe, healthy, and support all of your local establishments! This industry needs you more now than ever," the post reads. 

