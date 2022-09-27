New Thai Restaurant In Woodbury Off To Strong Start

A new Thai restaurant is seeing rave reviews from some of its customers who praised its cozy atmosphere and portion sizes.

UThai Bistro, located at 8285 Jericho Turnpike in Woodbury, opened over the summer.

The menu features a wide variety of entrées, including curry, fried rice, noodles, salads, and seafood dishes.

The restaurant has already seen positive reviews from some of its first customers.

"New Thai restaurant with nice ambiance cozy and clean," Phunchita L., of Manhattan, said in a Yelp review. "We had Dumplings, Drunken noodle and Chuchee Duck. The taste and portions were great. The servers very friendly. Good new Thai spot in town. Recommend!"

The eatery also has a dessert menu, which includes fried vanilla ice cream and chocolate molten lava souffle served with pistachio ice cream, along with other options.

"Was excited to see that a Thai restaurant opened in the Syosset Woodbury area," Nicole L., of Syosset, said in a Yelp review. "This place did not disappoint.

"Shared the curry puff pastry which was delicious and ordered a Thai iced tea. I had the chicken pad Thai and my friend ordered the Panang curry for a main course. All was delicious and the staff was lovely. Interior is decorated so nicely - it was cozy and welcoming. Will definitely return!"

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.