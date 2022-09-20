New Steakhouse Open For Business In Farmingdale

A new eatery is serving customers on Long Island.

5 De Mayo Steakhouse in Farmingdale held its grand opening on Thursday, Aug. 4.

The restaurant, located at 2120 Broadhollow Road, offers entrées including prime sirloin steak, filet mignon, Colorado rib steak, and more.

In addition to steak dishes, guests can also order burritos, enchiladas, tacos, and fajitas.

Read the full menu here.

Online reviewers have already cited specific dishes they enjoyed.

"The menu had great Mexican options and great steak options," Sheena C., of Melville, said in a Yelp review. "I decided to go towards the Mexican. Started with the queso fundido, mango margarita and for dinner enchiladas mixtas and Chicken fajitas. I loved how the main meal was wheeled out to us on a cart. Enchiladas had great flavor. The chicken fajitas was great as well, not dry and good flavor."

