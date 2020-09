A new grocery store is coming to a busy Long Island shopping center.

A ShopRite location will be replacing the former Kmart store that was vacated last year in Huntington Commons on New York Avenue, according to Huntington Now.

The ShopRite is expected to open the fall of 2021.

For more, check the Huntington Now story here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.