New Nassau County Restaurant Serves Tapas, 'Amazing' Sangria

A new Long Island restaurant is serving up pitchers of sangria and a wide selection of tapas.

Villa Lobos Tapas Bar opened in Nassau County in June. The restaurant is located at 499 South Main St. in Freeport.

The eatery is open Wednesdays through Sundays, and it offers brunch on the weekends from noon to 3 p.m.

Some of the tapas the restaurant serves include chorizo al vino, which is sautéed chorizo sausage with wine, black pepper and parsley, along with lightly-breaded ham croquetas.

For dessert, guests can order cheesecake, churros or flan served with a caramel sauce and butter cookie crumble.

A number of reviewers have recommended the restaurant's red sangria, which is served with seasonal fruits.

"Food was phenomenal, as well as service," Melany L., of Queens, said in a Yelp review. "Waiters and cooks are super nice! Couldn't be any better. The taste of the food was definitely there and was really good. The sangria is also amazing."

Find the full menu online here.

