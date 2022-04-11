Diner In Hicksville Temporarily Closes

A Long Island diner has temporarily closed for renovations.

The owners of Broadway Diner in Nassau County announced that beginning on Monday, April 4, the eatery would be closed for two to three weeks.

The diner is located at 287 North Broadway in Hicksville, and the owners report that the eatery has been serving customers since 1995.

The owners did not share the specific date the diner would reopen but said customers can stay updated on the diner's Facebook page.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.