COVID-19: Manhattan Restaurant Workers Looking For Jobs On Long Island

With some New York City restaurant employees being out of work for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many are flocking to the nearby suburbs on Long Island in an effort to find work.

While restaurants statewide have largely been permitted to reopen for indoor dining - with strict restrictions in place - it will still be weeks before New York City eateries are permitted to open their doors back up.

In response to the work shortage, many restaurant workers have reportedly been flooding Long Island - namely in the affluent East End - looking for jobs during the pandemic.

Many restaurants have been forced to close due to COVID-19, exacerbating the problem, though there may be an end in sight, as restaurants have been permitted to open back up to indoor dining on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Cuomo previously singled out restaurants in New York City for special treatment, making them the single exception during Phase Three, when restaurants in other regions were allowed to reopen.

“We understand the economic benefits restaurants provide and the pressure they’ve been under,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “A restaurant is not just the restaurant owner. It’s the restaurant’s kitchen staff, the wait staff, there’s a whole industry around restaurants - but they also pose a possible risk.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio took to Twitter to celebrate the announcement that restaurants will be reopening later this month, bringing some of the city’s workforce back to the metropolis.

“Working with the state and public health experts, we've created a path forward that protects the health and safety of our restaurant workers and all New Yorkers,” he posted. “Bon appétit, NYC!”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.