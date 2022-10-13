Contact Us
Chateau Briand In Carle Place Set To Close After Half-Century In Business, State Filing Reports

Nicole Valinote
Chateau Briand, located at 440 Old Country Road in Carle Place
Chateau Briand, located at 440 Old Country Road in Carle Place Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A popular Long Island catering hall and wedding venue is set to close after 50 years in business, according to a filing with New York State.

Chateau Briand, located in Carle Place, at 440 Old Country Road, is scheduled close on Saturday, Dec. 31, according to a Department of Labor WARN Notice that was filed on Friday, Sept. 30.

According to the filing, 112 employees will be laid off as a result of the closure.

The reason for the closure listed in the filing was "economic."

The business has hosted weddings, birthday parties, corporate retreats, and more throughout its many years in business.

