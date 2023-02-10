Brothers Bring ‘Taste Of Nashville’ To Hicksville With New Restaurant

Aziz and Zafar Ahmad are on a mission “to feed a billion people,” and they’re well on their way months after opening their first restaurant on Long Island.

Slappin Chick, located in Hicksville at 19 North Broadway, welcomed its first diners in late December 2022, serving up Nashville style hot chicken. Since then, the community has welcomed the brothers with open arms, and open wallets.

“It’s been remarkable,” Aziz Ahmad, who is originally from Flushing, Queens, told Daily Voice. “Business has been good.”

As the name implies, Nashville hot chicken is fried chicken that packs a punch to the taste buds. Chicken is coated in a blend of spices that includes cayenne pepper and then deep fried, before being served on a bun with sauce and pickles.

The 23-year-old Ahmad said their new restaurant seeks to bring “a taste of Nashville" to Long Island.

“In my opinion, the best stress-reliever is fried chicken,” he added. “I’ve never stumbled upon someone who says, ‘oh no, I don’t eat fried chicken.’”

Visitors to Slappin Chick shouldn’t have any trouble picking what they want. The restaurant’s menu only has four options that come with either sliders or tenders. That simplicity is by design, Ahmad said.

“Our thing is keeping it very simple and perfecting it the best way possible,” he said.

That strategy appears to be paying off as the restaurant has already garnered several positive reviews online.

“Discovered this new spot recently and it's actually really fresh, flavorful chicken sandwiches and tenders,” Debbie C., of Brooklyn, wrote on Yelp.

“The service is great and environment was clean and calm. This has become my favorite chicken burger spot now!”

Shade C., of Brooklyn, said she was pleased after stumbling upon the restaurant on TikTok.

“This place is CLEAN, fast and your food comes hot and fresh,” she wrote on Yelp. “Staff is friendly and I come alllll the way out from Downtown Brooklyn to this place.”

Slappin Chick is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Find out more on its website.

