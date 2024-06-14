Both Directions Of LIE To Close In Hempstead: Here's Where, When

Starting on Monday, June 17, and lasting approximately four weeks, both directions of I-495 will be closed between Exits 37 (Willis Avenue) and 39 (Glen Cove Road) in North Hempstead.

According to the New York State Department of Transportation, the closures will take place on weeknights between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The closures are to facilitate maintenance on the Roslyn Road bridge and are weather permitting.

During the construction, vehicles will be detoured onto the service roads.

