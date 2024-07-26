Bike-Riding Suspect Injures 5 Officers During West Hempstead Arrest, Police Say

The incident happened at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25, in West Hempstead.

Nassau County Police said officers were called to a restaurant on Hempstead Turnpike for a disturbance involving a man and woman.

A witness told police that 27-year-old Luis Taborda Corrales, got into an argument with a 26-year-old woman that escalated before he fled on a bicycle.

Officers located Corrales a short time later and attempted to arrest him, but he became combative and violent with them, according to police. After a brief struggle, officers placed him in custody.

Five officers were injured in the scuffle and were treated at a hospital. The agency did not elaborate on the nature of their injuries.

Corrales, of West Hempstead, is charged with three counts of assault, four counts of harassment, and resisting arrest.

He was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Friday, July 26.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.