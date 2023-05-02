Bad Cop: Fake Arrest Swindles $9,800 Cash From Massapequa Woman, Authorities Say

A Massapequa woman, age 86, was conned by a trio of scammers, including one pretending to be a police officer, according to a statement released by the actual Nassau County Police Department.

The incident occurred at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, when the victim was contacted over the phone by the fake police officer.

She was told that her daughter had been arrested and needed $9,800 for bail.

After the initial call, the victim was connected to a second scammer who claimed to be a public defender, according to authorities. He told the victim to withdraw the money and contact him again to confirm when it had been withdrawn.

Once this had been done and the victim returned home, an unknown woman, described as Asian and in her thirties, arrived to pick up the money.

The woman took the victim’s cash and fled the scene in a white Toyota Sienna.

A similar incident occurred on Friday, April 14, when an 84-year-old Bethpage woman was told by a scammer to take out $9,800 to bail out her grandson, whom she believed had been arrested, Nassau police reported. The scammer took the money outside of the victim's home and fled in an SUV.

It is not clear at this time whether the two incidents are related.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding either incident to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All calls will be kept anonymous.

