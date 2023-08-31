'An Amazing Soul': Support Swells For Widow, Son Of Seaford Athlete Who Died At Age 40

Dominic McNulty, of Seaford, died Friday, Aug. 25, at the age of 40 following a brief illness, according to his obituary.

“We lost an amazing soul,” reads a GoFundMe created by Lyndsey Hogg. “Dom was one of a kind with a heart of gold. He was an angel in disguise here on earth who did everything for everyone else.”

Born in East Meadow, McNulty was an avid athlete. He played Little League baseball and later goalie and catcher for Kellenberg High School’s hockey and baseball teams, his memorial said.

He went on to play catcher for four years at the University of Scranton, where he earned his bachelor’s degree. After college, he continued playing baseball (Black Sox/Sun Devils) and ice hockey (the Scouts).

“He not only played sports but was an avid fan of the Jets, Rangers and Yankees,” reads his obituary.

At the time of his death, McNulty was working as a project supervisor for Consigli Construction in Ronkonkoma, primarily on healthcare projects.

He leaves behind his wife Karen and their son Dominic Jr.

News of his death has triggered an outpouring of donations on the GoFundMe, which Hogg said will help McNulty’s wife with funeral costs, mortgage payments, and starting a college fund for Dominic.

“Unfortunately life insurance was not set up,” she said. “Every bit counts.”

Those who wish to donate can do so here.

“Dominic was truly one of a kind with a heart of gold,” reads the campaign. “He was everyone’s hero and always there when you needed him. To say he will be missed is an understatement.”

Funeral services for McNulty are scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church in Massapequa.

