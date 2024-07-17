Jayla Cardwood-Henry, age 13, was last seen leaving her Hempstead home on Saturday, July 13, according to Nassau County Police.

Investigators said she may have traveled to Brooklyn.

Cardwood-Henry is 5-foot-5 and 125 pounds, with brown curly hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue t-shirt and dark colored cargo pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department at 516-573-7347.

