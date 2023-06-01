After His Sudden Death, Support Swells For Manhasset ‘Loving Father And Loyal Friend’

Bill McLean, born in West Virginia but a resident of Manhasset, died unexpectedly on Monday, May 29, leaving those that knew the 54-year-old with “a profound sense of loss,” as a friend wrote.

In the wake of his passing, friends of Bill wanted to ensure that his children, Will, aged 15, and Regina, aged 14, are provided “essential” financial support.

“His highest priority was always his beloved children,” the GoFundMe description states. “This assistance will alleviate immediate burdens and future necessities, such as educational costs and their overall well-being, as they journey through this challenging period.”

In the two days since the fundraiser began, over 100 people have donated a total of $27,825 to support the children, well over the original goal of $25,000.

“We were honored to have known Bill,” donor Jill Cullen wrote. “His smile and laughter brought joy into our lives in both good times and bad.”

Though born a proud West Virginian, Bill “left his mark on the Manhasset community,” and, it seems, touched many people along the way.

A message written on his obituary from Mary Kaye Bennett remembered him as “an extraordinary person, exceptionally smart and talented, while also having the ability to connect with people.”

“[I] pray that the many beautiful memories shared with him bring some comfort.”

To donate to the GoFundMe supporting Bill’s children, click here.

