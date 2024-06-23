Fair 80°

5 Pit Bulls, 3 People Caught Squatting At New Hyde Park Home, Police Say

A group of people and a handful of dogs were arrested after police said they were caught illegally living inside a dead person’s home.

109 Evans Street in New Hyde Park.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Sophie Grieser
The New Hyde Park incident took place on Thursday, June 20, Nassau County Police said.

Just after 4 p.m. that day, police received a call from a resident on Evans Street who thought that there were people living in their deceased neighbor’s home.

Authorities arrived to reportedly find three people living at 109 Evans Street illegally:

  • Dionny Quiroz, age 33 of Roosevelt;
  • Juan Marte, age 19 of Thomaston; and
  • Natalie Bautista, age 19, whose address was unknown.

All three were arrested and charged with criminal trespass.

Additionally, five pit bulls were recovered from the home by the Town of North Hempstead Animal Control. They were taken to the North Hempstead Animal Shelter.

Quiroz, Marte, and Bautista are all scheduled to be arraigned at Hempstead’s First District Court on Friday, June 21. 

