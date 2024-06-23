5 Pit Bulls, 3 People Caught Squatting At New Hyde Park Home, Police Say

The New Hyde Park incident took place on Thursday, June 20, Nassau County Police said.

Just after 4 p.m. that day, police received a call from a resident on Evans Street who thought that there were people living in their deceased neighbor’s home.

Authorities arrived to reportedly find three people living at 109 Evans Street illegally:

Dionny Quiroz, age 33 of Roosevelt;

Juan Marte, age 19 of Thomaston; and

Natalie Bautista, age 19, whose address was unknown.

All three were arrested and charged with criminal trespass.

Additionally, five pit bulls were recovered from the home by the Town of North Hempstead Animal Control. They were taken to the North Hempstead Animal Shelter.

Quiroz, Marte, and Bautista are all scheduled to be arraigned at Hempstead’s First District Court on Friday, June 21.

