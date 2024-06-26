5 Hospitalized After Flames Engulf East Meadow Home

It happened in East Meadow on Tuesday, June 25, according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 3:40 p.m., police arrived at the home, which was on Arleigh Road, to see the house fully engulfed in flames.

The East Meadow Fire Department, along with multiple fire departments from surrounding towns, were able to extinguish the blaze.

Police reported that the house suffered extensive damage. The neighboring home also suffered minor damage in the fire.

While all of the occupants were evacuated safely, three adults and two children were taken to a hospital, where they were treated for smoke inhalation.

Authorities said the incident is still under investigation.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.