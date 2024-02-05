4 Stabbed Near Valley Stream Bar, Suspects At Large: Police

It happened on Saturday, Feb. 3 in Valley Stream, according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., police found the victims — a 33-year-old man, a 34-year-old man, a 31-year-old woman, and a 26-year-old woman — near the intersection of North Central Avenue and West Merrick Road.

All had lacerations and stab wounds.

Earlier in the night, the group of four was at the nearby Moods Lounge and Cafe, located at 269 West Merrick Road, when they got involved in a large fight with the suspects, which turned physical and spilled out onto the streets.

It is unknown how many suspects were involved. They fled in an unknown direction after the fight.

The four victims were taken to local hospitals, where they are in stable condition.

Detectives urge anyone with information about the stabbing to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

