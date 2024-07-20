28-Year-Old Killed In Chain-Reaction Lynbrook Crash

It happened on Friday, July 19, at around 5:30 p.m. in Lynbrook.

A 28-year-old man was riding a white 2010 Ducati motorcycle eastbound on Peninsula Boulevard when he collided with the rear of a Nassau Inter-County Express (NICE) bus being driven by a 40-year-old woman.

The bus was traveling westbound and making a left-hand turn onto Hempstead Avenue, according to Nassau County Police.

Debris from the crash struck a 2024 black Honda CRV being operated by a 25-year-old woman.

The motorcyclist suffered severe injuries and was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead by a hospital physician.

His identity has not yet been released.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

