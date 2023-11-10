Partly Cloudy 52°

27-Year-Old Woman Killed In Plainview Crash That Caused Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway Closure

A young woman was killed in a crash that causes the hours-long closure of a busy Long Island roadway.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diego Parra
Joe Lombardi
It happened around 9:10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10 in Plainview.

A 2007 white Infinity operated by a 27-year-old woman was traveling northbound on the Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway when it was involved in a collision with a white 2017 CRV Infinity operated at a 68-year-old woman near Exit 10, Nassau County Police said. 

Both drivers were transported by Nassau County Police Ambulances to a local area hospital.

The 27-year-old sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead by a hospital physician. Her identity has not yet been released.

The 68-year-old is being treated for minor injuries and is currently in stable condition. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

