27-Year-Old Woman Killed In Plainview Crash That Caused Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway Closure

It happened around 9:10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10 in Plainview.

A 2007 white Infinity operated by a 27-year-old woman was traveling northbound on the Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway when it was involved in a collision with a white 2017 CRV Infinity operated at a 68-year-old woman near Exit 10, Nassau County Police said.

Both drivers were transported by Nassau County Police Ambulances to a local area hospital.

The 27-year-old sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead by a hospital physician. Her identity has not yet been released.

The 68-year-old is being treated for minor injuries and is currently in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

