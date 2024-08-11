27-Year-Old Killed After Being Hit By Car In Hempstead

It happened around 4:10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, in Hempstead.

Nassau County Police reported that a 2004 Honda traveling westbound on Front Street near 33 Front Street struck the pedestrian, who was crossing from the south side to the north side.

The victim, a 27-year-old, suffered trauma to his head and body.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:32 p.m. by a physician.

His identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the Honda, a 20-year-old woman, remained at the scene.

The vehicle was brake and safety checked.

The investigation is ongoing.

