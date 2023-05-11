$185K Scam: Fake Arrest Scheme Costs Wantagh Woman Thousands, Police Say

From Wednesday, April 26 to Monday, May 8, a 78-year-old Wantagh woman received calls from someone claiming to be her grandson, the Nassau County Police said.

The suspect pretending to be the woman’s grandson reportedly told her that he needed money for bail and instructed the victim to withdraw money from her bank and send it to various locations.

Over the course of nearly two weeks, the victim had complied multiple times, transferring a total of $185,325 from her account.

Someone informed the victim she was being scammed, and she contacted authorities.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 911 or the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

Additionally, they urge citizens to be on the lookout for scams and to check in on family members and friends who may be vulnerable to these scams.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

