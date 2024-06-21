Fair 87°

12-Year-Old Airlifted To Hospital Following North Bellmore Crash

Two people were injured, including a young boy riding a bicycle, when a pair of large cars collided.

Oakfield Avenue at S Shelley Road in North Bellmore. 

Sophie Grieser
The North Bellmore incident occurred at around 4:40 p.m. on Thursday, June 20.

According to Nassau County Police, a 52-year-old man was driving a 2020 Ford Econoline Van northbound on Oakfield Avenue.

Near the intersection of S Shelley Road, he collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by a 41-year-old woman heading east.

A 12-year-old boy, who was riding a bike nearby, was hit by one of the cars during the collision.

Authorities reported that the child was airlifted by a police helicopter to Cohen Children’s Hospital. He is currently listed in stable condition.

The Cherokee driver was also taken to a local hospital.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. 

