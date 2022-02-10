Hudson Valley Teacher Earns Presidential Award For Excellence

A Hudson Valley mathematics teacher has received a presidential award for excellence in teaching.

Lynda Brennan, of Rockland County, has earned the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

Brennan has worked as a teacher at Richard P. Connor Elementary School in Suffern for more than 23 years, according to the announcement.

The awards are considered the highest honor bestowed by the United States government recognizing K through 12 science, technology, engineering, mathematics and/or computer science teachers, and 108 teachers are honored each year.

For the past 12 years, she worked as a mathematics specialist.

She has also been a member of a variety of mathematics educator associations and spoken at national, state and local conferences, such as the National Council of Supervisors of Mathematics.

Additionally, Brennan founded the "Math MileMarkers" series of children's books, according to the announcement.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.