Wanted Man Sets Off Search By 3 Police Agencies In Mount Kisco

A man wanted by the New York City Police was spotted in Northern Westchester County, setting off a search by three agencies.

The incident began in Mount Kisco when the Westchester County Police's Real Time Crime Center broadcast an alert that a vehicle wanted by the NYPD was operating on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Mount Kisco around 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 6.

Officers determined that the vehicle, a white Honda Pilot with Georgia plates, had exited at Kisco Avenue and was traveling in the village, said Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the Westchester County Police.

Officers canvassed the area in an effort to locate the vehicle and were then alerted to a minor accident at West Main Street and Maple Avenue involving a white Honda Pilot, O'Leary said.

No one was injured in the accident. The Honda fled the scene, he added.

O'Leary said the vehicle was observed traveling at a high rate of speed on Lexington Avenue but county officers did not attempt a traffic stop because of the danger that a pursuit would have posed to other motorists.

County officers reported that the vehicle was last spotted traveling south on Route 117 into the town of New Castle, O'Leary said.

A short time later, a resident of Ruxton Road in New Castle reported that the driver of a white Honda Pilot had abandoned his vehicle on the street and run off into the woods, police said.

Officers from New Castle, the County Police, and New York State Police responded and a search of the area was commenced, but the driver could not be located, O'Leary added.

The vehicle was impounded and taken as evidence to county police headquarters in Hawthorne.

The investigation into the driver is continuing.

