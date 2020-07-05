Man Drove Drunk With BAC Twice The Legal Limit In Westchester, Police Say

A Fairfield County man was busted driving drunk with a blood alcohol content more than double the legal limit on I-95 in Westchester, New York State Police said.

New York State Police troopers stopped a driver at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 26 on I-95 in Larchmont after he committed multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

Police said that during the subsequent traffic stop, it was determined that the driver, Stamford resident John Willoughby, 51, was intoxicated, and he was taken into custody.

At the State Police barrack in New Rochelle, it was later determined that Willoughby’s blood alcohol content was .18 percent, more than double the legal limit.

Willoughby was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. After being processed for the DWI, Willoughby was released to a sober third-party and is scheduled to appear in the Village of Larchmont Court on Tuesday, July 14 to respond to the charge.

