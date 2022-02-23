Man Charged With Hudson Valley Fatal Hit-Run, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash after hitting two men working on a garbage truck and fleeing the scene.

The crash took place in Rockland County around 6 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 18 in Nanuet.

According to Detective Norm Peters, of the Clarkstown Police, arriving officers located one unresponsive man lying in the street and a second man seated on a nearby curb experiencing pain and difficulty breathing.

Both victims were initially treated by officers, Rockland Paramedics, and Spring Hill Ambulance personnel before being transported to an area hospital.

A witness who was operating the garbage truck that both of the injured men were working on, described hearing a loud collision as the victims were crossing the street to collect trash receptacles, a vehicle struck both victims and continued traveling in a southerly direction on S. Second Ave., Peters said.

The suspect, identified as Christain Lemus-Vasquez, age 29, of Spring Valley, and his vehicle were located by investigating Clarkstown detectives.

He was initially charged with the operator leaving the scene of a serious injury crash and was arraigned and released.

On Sunday, Feb. 20, the department was notified that one of the men struck, Estibe Bustos Ceballos, age and address unknown, had died from his injuries, Peters said.

Due to the death of the victim, the charges have been upgraded to include the initial charge along with leaving the scene of the accident resulting in death.

Lemus-Vasquez voluntarily came to Clarkstown Police HQ on Wednesday, Feb. 23, where he was arraigned and a $5,000 bail.

