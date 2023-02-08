Contact Us
Hit-Run Crash: Unlicensed Driver Charged After Victim Seriously Injured In Mount Kisco

Joe Lombardi
The hit-and-run happened at the intersection of Main Street and Boltis Street in Mount Kisco.
The hit-and-run happened at the intersection of Main Street and Boltis Street in Mount Kisco. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon

A suspect has been apprehended after a person was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Northern Westchester.

The crash happened around 5:50 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30 in Mount Kisco when a 53-year-old man was struck by a Toyota RAV4 at the intersection of Boltis Street and Main Street, Westchester County Police said. 

On Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 8, police announced the arrest of Mount Kisco resident Israel Cazanga, age 63, who was taken into custody following an investigation by detectives assigned to the Mount Kisco Precinct.

Cazanga was charged with:

  • Leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, a misdemeanor, 
  • Driving without a license, a violation. 

He was issued an appearance ticket requiring him to appear in Mount Kisco Justice Court on Feb. 26.

