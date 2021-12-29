Fast-Moving Fire Destroys Home, Vehicles In Hudson Valley

Three residents were treated for smoke inhalation after a fast-moving fire destroyed their Hudson Valley home and two vehicles.

The Rockland County fire started around 6:30 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 29, in the Town of Ramapo at 987 Haverstraw Road in the village of Wesley Hills.

According to Det. Sgt. Michael Higgins, of the Ramapo Police, the family was able to escape the flames but were treated at an area hospital for smoke inhalation.

The home and the resident's two vehicles were destroyed by the blaze, Higgins said.

No firefighters were injured.

All roads in the area have reopened as fire investigators work the scene.

