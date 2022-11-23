Car Crashes Into Mount Kisco Home

Numerous fire departments faced an intricate situation after a vehicle slammed into a Northern Westchester residence, damaging the structure of the building.

On Monday, Nov. 14, around 6:45 p.m., fire departments from multiple agencies responded to a residence in Mount Kisco after a car drove into the structure, severely damaging it, according to the Hartsdale Fire Department.

Eventually, fire officials, led by the Mount Kisco FD, were able to support the building and remove the vehicle without causing any further damage, officials said.

No injuries were reported from the crash. It is not clear why the vehicle was driven into the building.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mt. Kisco and receive free news updates.