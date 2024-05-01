Mount Kisco resident Oscar Manolo Morales was sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to stabbing his housemate, 36-year-old Rey David Esquivel Lemus, in June 2023, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday, May 1.

According to the DA's Office, on June 24, 2023, at around 11:15 p.m., Morales and Lemus began a verbal argument at their Mount Kisco home that soon turned physical. They were eventually separated by another resident living in their multi-family home on Lexington Avenue.

However, minutes later, Morales grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed Lemus four times throughout his body, including his chest.

Lemus was later taken to Northern Westchester Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Morales was arrested by the Westchester County Department of Public Safety after they responded to the scene of the incident. He later pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter on Thursday, March 28.

In addition to his sentence, Morales will also be required to serve five years of post-release supervision.

In a statement after the sentencing, Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah called the incident a "brazen act of violence."

"We extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Lemus’s family who grieve this senseless loss," Rocah continued.

