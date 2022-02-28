Hudson Valley School District Announces Sudden Death Of Teacher

A popular longtime Hudson Valley teacher passed away suddenly over the weekend.

Rockland County resident Cathy Malgieri, of New City, died suddenly Sunday, Feb. 27, according to Jeff Sobel, acting interim superintendent of school for the Clarkstown Central School District.

Malgieri worked at Bardonia and Woodglen elementary schools, and Link IB World School since 1993 as a member of the district's Special Education Department, Sobel said in a statement.

"Ms. Malgieri was a true joyful treasure to dozens of our Clarkstown Central School District families," Sobel said. "Her love of learning and for her student permeated our community. Cathy's influence will remain evident across CCSD. She will always live in our hearts."

Malgieri was married to Joe Malgieri, who served for many years as an elementary and Felix Festa Middle School teacher, as well as the CCSD Board of Education President.

A cause of death was not revealed.

Grief counselors will be available for students and employees this week, Sobel said.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

