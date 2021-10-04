COVID-19: New Info Emerges On Who's More Likely To Experience Vaccine Side Effects

With an average of about three million Americas receiving COVID-19 vaccines each day, new information has emerged as to who's most susceptible to side effects.

Side effects are a sign that the body is responding to the dose, according to medical experts.

One of them, Dr.Allison Arwady, the Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner, said younger people are more likely to experience side effects because they "have more robust immune system broadly," according to a report by NBC 5 Chicago.

Women are also more likely to report side effects than men, Arwady said, noting estrogen can elevate immune responses, and testosterone can decrease it.

According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), possible side effects on the arm in which a dose is given are:

Pain

Redness

Swelling

Possible side effects throughout the rest of your body, according to the CDC, are:

Tiredness

Headache

Muscle pain

Chills

Fever

Nausea

To reduce pain and discomfort where you get the shot, the CDC recommends vaccine recipients apply a clean, cool, wet washcloth over the area and use or exercise their arm.

Side effects after your second shot may be more intense than the ones you experienced after your first shot, according to the CDC.

"These side effects are normal signs that your body is building protection and should go away within a few days," according to the CDC.

The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines both need two shots in order to get the most protection.

"You should get the second shot even if you have side effects after the first shot, unless a vaccination provider or your doctor tells you not to get it," said the CDC.

People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two weeks after the single-dose Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine.

