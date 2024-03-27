New Barnes & Noble Coming To Mount Kisco: Here's Where

The mega-bookseller has signed a lease to open a new store in the former Walgreens space at 55 South Moger Ave. in Mount Kisco, according to Beth Vetare Civitello, Co-Executive Director of the Mount Kisco Chamber of Commerce.

The 13,700-square-foot store will take the space as of Friday, Aug. 2, Vetare Civitello added.

In a statement, the Chamber of Commerce said the store's arrival would help Mount Kisco become a "hub of Northern Westchester."

"Our belief, based on the health of our local economy, is that the advent of Barnes & Noble choosing Mount Kisco for one of their next locations secures Mount Kisco as a destination for both residents and businesses," the organization added.

The Chamber of Commerce also revealed it is working with county, village, and Economic Development Council officials on a Downtown Improvement Grant. Recipients will be awarded up to $250,000, while the village will invest $50,000.

"We acknowledge and agree that for a village/town/city to thrive, residents and non-residents alike need to be part of the economy. Economic growth and diversity mean stability," Chamber of Commerce officials said.

