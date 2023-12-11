Mount Kisco Dunkin' Moves To New, Improved Location After Almost 50 Years

After 48 years, the Dunkin' store in Mount Kisco on North Bedford Road has moved all the way across the street to 185 North Bedford Rd., the owners announced.

The new location, now located in a shopping complex near Stop & Shop, Target, and Chipotle, will sell all of the same products customers are used to. However, the store now has a new design that features:

A larger dining area with charging stations, Wi-Fi, and indoor and outdoor seating;

A digital order status board for people who use the Dunkin' app for mobile orders;

An all-new tap system that ensures cold drinks are served at the right temperature every time;

A more energy-efficient design.

The new store is now open for business between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. every day of the week.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mt. Kisco and receive free news updates.