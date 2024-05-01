Mount Kisco resident Jason Orellana Ramos was arrested in Schenectady County on Wednesday, April 24 on child pornography charges, New York State Police announced on Wednesday, May 1.

According to authorities, Orellana Ramos's arrest followed an investigation that stemmed from a cyber tip received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. He is now accused of possessing images consistent with child sexual exploitation, police said.

Orellana Ramos was arrested and processed at State Police Princetown. He is charged with possessing a sexual performance by a child and is scheduled to appear at the Cobleskill Town Court on Tuesday, May 21.

