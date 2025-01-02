Mount Kisco Discusses E-Cigarette Culture

“Vaping and the use of e-­cigarettes is an evolving area of concern for parents, health care professionals and those on the front lines of fighting drug and alcohol addiction and abuse," said Nan Miller, coordinator, Mount Kisco Partners in Prevention. "Mount Kisco Partners in Prevention is pleased to be at the forefront of bringing our community the very latest information available on this important topic."

Otiz­Herard will discuss what vaping is, what substances can be vaped, possible health risks, how they are marketed and more.

“We are beginning to see data about the potential effects of vaping on a short term basis, but this trend is so new, that there is no evidence to determine long term health impacts, said Ortiz­Herard. "We want to share what we already know and the presentation will answer many questions."

The meeting will take place at Town Hall at 7 p.m.

