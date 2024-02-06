Duo In Stolen Car Nabbed In Mount Kisco After Pursuit Across Northern Westchester: Police

The events leading up to the arrests began on Tuesday, Feb. 6 around 1:40 a.m., when a patrol officer on the Saw Mill River Parkway in the Westchester County village of Dobbs Ferry saw a stolen Nissan Rogue pass him in the area of Ashford Avenue, according to the department's Public Information Officer Kieran O'Leary.

When the officer pulled out behind the Nissan, which had been stolen from the Hartford County town of Enfield, the vehicle floored it and hit speeds of 85 to 100 miles per hour as it fled north, O'Leary said.

The Nissan eventually left the parkway at Bedford Road, and the officer lost sight of it as it traveled through Pleasantville and Mount Pleasant. Eventually, a Mount Pleasant Police officer found the stolen vehicle on Route 117 as it entered New Castle.

Soon after this sighting, a Westchester County Police officer spotted it passing Readers Digest Road and officers in the Mount Kisco precinct readied themselves for the vehicle's arrival.

Once it entered Mount Kisco, the Nissan suffered a flat tire at North Bedford Road and Knowlton Avenue. At this point, the two suspects abandoned ship and ran off on foot.

The passenger, identified as 22-year-old Hampden County resident Eddie Abrante of Springfield, was soon caught. The driver, 19-year-old Jasmine Marmolcios, also of Springfield, successfully hid for a short time but soon gave up once officers closed in, O'Leary said.

Following her arrest, Marmolcios was charged with:

Third-degree criminal possession of stolen property;

Fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle;

Reckless driving;

Failure to obey a police officer.

As for Abrante, he was also charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

The duo were both later held for arraignment in Mount Kisco Justice Court, O'Leary said.

