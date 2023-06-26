Deadly Dispute: Suspect Nabbed In Mount Kisco

Late Saturday night, June 24, Westchester County Police responded to a call at a house in Mount Kisco on Lexington Avenue where a physical dispute between two people, who live in the residence, resulted in a death.

The suspect was apprehended, brought into custody, arraigned, and remanded to Westchester County Jail, according to an announcement by the Village of Mount Kisco.

"This was an isolated incident," the announcement said. "The WCPD indicates there has been and is no risk or danger to the public.

"We extend our condolences to the family and friends of the victim and ask that they be afforded privacy to grieve this tragic loss."

The identity of either the suspect or the victim has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mt. Kisco and receive free news updates.