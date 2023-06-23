Mostly Cloudy 68°

SHARE

Car Thieves Nabbed After Stealing From Unlocked Vehicles In Mount Kisco

With the help of some vigilant residents, several suspected car thieves were caught after stealing from vehicles in Northern Westchester.

Several car theft suspects were nabbed by police thanks to the help of Mount Kisco residents.
Several car theft suspects were nabbed by police thanks to the help of Mount Kisco residents. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Franz P. Sauerteig
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The thefts occurred in Mount Kisco over the weekend of Saturday, June 17, during which many several vehicles in the village had items taken from them, according to village officials. 

Luckily though, residents were able to provide both surveillance video and information about the suspects, which helped detectives from the Westchester County Police Department identify those involved. 

The suspects were then apprehended on Thursday morning, June 22, Mount Kisco officials announced. 

Officials thanked the residents for their role in nabbing the suspects. 

"Thank you to the community for reporting and providing information to allow the WCPD to so quickly and effectively identify and arrest the suspects," officials wrote on social media.  

to follow Daily Voice Mt. Kisco and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE