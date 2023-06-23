Car Thieves Nabbed After Stealing From Unlocked Vehicles In Mount Kisco

The thefts occurred in Mount Kisco over the weekend of Saturday, June 17, during which many several vehicles in the village had items taken from them, according to village officials.

Luckily though, residents were able to provide both surveillance video and information about the suspects, which helped detectives from the Westchester County Police Department identify those involved.

The suspects were then apprehended on Thursday morning, June 22, Mount Kisco officials announced.

Officials thanked the residents for their role in nabbing the suspects.

"Thank you to the community for reporting and providing information to allow the WCPD to so quickly and effectively identify and arrest the suspects," officials wrote on social media.

