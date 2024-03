The incident happened on Wednesday, March 6, when a vehicle crashed into the entrance of the Mount Kisco Post Office at 3 Morgan Dr., according to the Independent Fire Company #13.

The driver was later evaluated by Mount Kisco EMS, firefighters said.

The vehicle was eventually removed after the Mount Kisco Building Department checked the structure, according to the department. The cause of the crash was not released.

